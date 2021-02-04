Left Menu

BJP giving "special focus" to Kerala, over Rs 19,000 crore set

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:16 IST
BJP giving "special focus" to Kerala, over Rs 19,000 crore set

apart to ease revenue deficit, says Nadda Thrissur, Feb 4 (PTI): The BJP and Prime MinisterNarendra Modi were giving ''special focus'' and attention topoll-bound Kerala and over Rs 19,000 crore has been kept apartfor the state to ease itsrevenue deficit, party presidentJ P Nadda said on Thursday.

''Prime Minister has special attention and focus forKerala and more than Rs 19,000 crore has been kept apart toreduce the state's revenue deficit,'' he said at a massiverally of party workers at the Thekkinkadu Maidan here thisevening.

Continuing his attack against the rulingCPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition UDF spearheaded by theCongress,the BJP president alleged rampant corruption wasgoing on and the two fronts had brought a bad name to thestate.

Attacking the LDF, he said''This is a government ofnon-performance.'' He listed various projects sanctioned by the Centrefor the state including the Mumbai-Kanyakumarieconomiccorridor for which Rs 50,000 crore has been set apart.

During the lockdown, Prime Minister Modi hadtransferred Rs 500 each for three months to 20 crore womenacross the country in their Jan Dhan accounts and 47 lakhpeoplewere benefited in the state.

Eight crore gas connections were given to the womenhere, he said.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala ahead ofthe assembly polls, addressed party office bearers from the140 assembly constituencies earlier in the day.

The BJP chief said he had come to the same venue in2016 during the assembly polls and claimed there was a ''seachange'' in the enthusiasm of the people now.

Former DGP Jacob Thomas, who recentlyjoined theBJP, was welcomedby Nadda on the stage by wrapping a shawlaround him.PTI UDBNADMINISTRATOR UDBNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Denmark approves renewable energy island in the North Sea

Denmark on Thursday approved a plan to build an artificial island in the North Sea that will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.The island, which in its initial phase will b...

SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice on Friday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petition filed by actor Sonu Sood challenging the Bombay HC order which dismissed his appeal against a civic body notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in M...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24 pc

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 per cent, authorities said. These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day.The positivity...

Fake accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

A pro-China network of fake and imposter accounts found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead, new research published...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021