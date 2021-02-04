BJP giving "special focus" to Kerala, over Rs 19,000 crore set

apart to ease revenue deficit, says Nadda Thrissur, Feb 4 (PTI): The BJP and Prime MinisterNarendra Modi were giving ''special focus'' and attention topoll-bound Kerala and over Rs 19,000 crore has been kept apartfor the state to ease itsrevenue deficit, party presidentJ P Nadda said on Thursday.

''Prime Minister has special attention and focus forKerala and more than Rs 19,000 crore has been kept apart toreduce the state's revenue deficit,'' he said at a massiverally of party workers at the Thekkinkadu Maidan here thisevening.

Continuing his attack against the rulingCPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition UDF spearheaded by theCongress,the BJP president alleged rampant corruption wasgoing on and the two fronts had brought a bad name to thestate.

Attacking the LDF, he said''This is a government ofnon-performance.'' He listed various projects sanctioned by the Centrefor the state including the Mumbai-Kanyakumarieconomiccorridor for which Rs 50,000 crore has been set apart.

During the lockdown, Prime Minister Modi hadtransferred Rs 500 each for three months to 20 crore womenacross the country in their Jan Dhan accounts and 47 lakhpeoplewere benefited in the state.

Eight crore gas connections were given to the womenhere, he said.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala ahead ofthe assembly polls, addressed party office bearers from the140 assembly constituencies earlier in the day.

The BJP chief said he had come to the same venue in2016 during the assembly polls and claimed there was a ''seachange'' in the enthusiasm of the people now.

Former DGP Jacob Thomas, who recentlyjoined theBJP, was welcomedby Nadda on the stage by wrapping a shawlaround him.PTI UDBNADMINISTRATOR UDBNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)