Left Menu

Trump resigns from actors union after facing discipline from Capitol riot

In a letter to the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Trump slammed the union's planned hearing after the board last month found probable cause that he had violated its terms over the attack. "Who cares!" Trump wrote in the letter, provided by a spokesman and first reported by Fox News.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:32 IST
Trump resigns from actors union after facing discipline from Capitol riot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday resigned his membership in a top U.S. actors and screen union that was reviewing disciplinary action against him after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a Jan. 6 attack that left five people dead. In a letter to the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Trump slammed the union's planned hearing after the board last month found probable cause that he had violated its terms over the attack.

"Who cares!" Trump wrote in the letter, provided by a spokesman and first reported by Fox News. "I no longer wish to be associated with your union." "Thank you," the guild responded in its own statement.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, charging him with inciting an insurrection in the rampage at the Capitol. Trump, a Republican, left office on Jan. 20 after losing re-election last year. He faces trial in the Senate next week on the impeachment charge. SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, on Jan. 19 said it would review Trump's role in the riot, saying he had "attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press."

The union had not said when the meeting would be held. Fox reported that Trump's disciplinary hearing was set for this week. "While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work," Trump wrote SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. "You have done nothing for me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

U.S. congressional investigators found dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals in certain baby foods that could cause neurological damage, a House Oversight subcommittee said in a report released on Thursday in calling for new standards and ...

Ford boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss

Ford Motor Co on Thursday boosted the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles to 29 billion even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.8 billion.The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said the global semiconducto...

Paraguay inks contract for Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine

Paraguay signed a contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the South American countrys health minister said on Thursday. It was the first announcement of a bilateral agreeme...

Biden tells Putin: U.S. no longer 'rolling over'

President Joe Biden on Thursday told Russia that the United States would no longer be rolling over in the face of aggressive action by Moscow, declaring a new, tough approach by Washington. Visiting the State Department, Biden also promised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021