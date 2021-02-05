Left Menu

Bengal BJP leader Arindam Bhattacharya receives death threats, asked to leave Santipur in 7 days

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal Arindam Bhattacharya on Friday claimed that he is getting death threats, warning him to leave the Nadia district's Santipur in "seven days."

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:02 IST
Bhartiya Janata Party leader from West Bengal Arindam Bhattacharya. Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal Arindam Bhattacharya on Friday claimed that he is getting death threats, warning him to leave the Nadia district's Santipur in "seven days." "Trinamool Congress has realised that people no longer support their party. Therefore, they are trying to create an atmosphere of fear. This is the only way out. Therefore, by means of the poster and wall painting, I am being threatened. Even last month a similar threat was given to me," Bhattacharya claimed.

This comes after the former Trinamool Congress MLA from Santipur last month had joined the BJP in the presence of national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and other leaders. He further claimed that the media had highlighted the issue of death threats, but no action was taken by the police. "This is a way of encouraging the anti-social elements. Now, the legislator is being threatened to leave Santipur in seven days," he said.

Bhattacharya said he will not get scared from these threats, adding that "I accept this challenge." "I accept this challenge (threats) and won't go anywhere. This is really shameful act. In a state, where two MLA were killed in recent past, they are still doing nothing about the threats," the former TMC leader further said.

He added that all "these tactics" are not going to work. "I am here to stay. Even the people have decided to vote for BJP and they will win with more than 200 seats and make West Bengal Atmanirbhar Bharat as dreamt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

