Democratic space shrinking in India: Gaurav Gogoi

Hours after Prime MinisterNarendra Modi's visit to Assam, Congress Lok Sabha MP GauravGogoi on Sunday said people are being harassed by variousagencies for criticising the government, leading to theshrinking of democratic space in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi accused theNarendra Modi government of threatening all forms ofdemocractic protests in the country and trying to silencepeaceful dissent.

''If any person criticises Modi and his government,ED, CBI, NIA, IT Department and all other agencies will comeafter him. People are even scared to speak on social media.

Democratic space is shrinking in India,'' the senior Congressleader said.

Gogoi said, agitations, including the anti-CAA protestand the ongoing farmers' stir, have claimed the lives ofseveral people, but the Modi government is ''not in a mood tolisten to anyone''.

''In Assam, we have many emotional issues likeCitizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens(NRC), Assam Accord and ST status to six communities. But theprime minister's address was silent on these issues. He justcame to befool the people,'' the Congress leader said.

Gogoi also slammed the Centre for promising tea gardenworkers of solving their problem, but not having done anythingfor granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the community, andensuring a minimum daily wage of Rs 351.

The prime minister on Sunday took part at a programmeat Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district and laid foundation stoneof two medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo, andformally inaugurated the 'Asom Mala' scheme to upgradestate highways.

