Left Menu

Democratic space shrinking in India: Gaurav Gogoi

Hours after Prime MinisterNarendra Modis visit to Assam, Congress Lok Sabha MP GauravGogoi on Sunday said people are being harassed by variousagencies for criticising the government, leading to theshrinking of democratic space in the country.Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi accused theNarendra Modi government of threatening all forms ofdemocractic protests in the country and trying to silencepeaceful dissent.If any person criticises Modi and his government,ED, CBI, NIA, IT Department and all other agencies will comeafter him.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 20:00 IST
Democratic space shrinking in India: Gaurav Gogoi

Hours after Prime MinisterNarendra Modi's visit to Assam, Congress Lok Sabha MP GauravGogoi on Sunday said people are being harassed by variousagencies for criticising the government, leading to theshrinking of democratic space in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi accused theNarendra Modi government of threatening all forms ofdemocractic protests in the country and trying to silencepeaceful dissent.

''If any person criticises Modi and his government,ED, CBI, NIA, IT Department and all other agencies will comeafter him. People are even scared to speak on social media.

Democratic space is shrinking in India,'' the senior Congressleader said.

Gogoi said, agitations, including the anti-CAA protestand the ongoing farmers' stir, have claimed the lives ofseveral people, but the Modi government is ''not in a mood tolisten to anyone''.

''In Assam, we have many emotional issues likeCitizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens(NRC), Assam Accord and ST status to six communities. But theprime minister's address was silent on these issues. He justcame to befool the people,'' the Congress leader said.

Gogoi also slammed the Centre for promising tea gardenworkers of solving their problem, but not having done anythingfor granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the community, andensuring a minimum daily wage of Rs 351.

The prime minister on Sunday took part at a programmeat Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district and laid foundation stoneof two medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo, andformally inaugurated the 'Asom Mala' scheme to upgradestate highways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices, but onus also on state govt: Irani in Rajasthan

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the Centre is trying its best to reduce fuel prices and the Rajasthan government should also do its part.While the Centre is trying its best to reduce the fuel prices, the Ashok Gehlot government i...

As minister, I was against power projects on Ganga, its main tributaries: Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti Sunday said the Uttarakhand flood tragedy triggered by a glacier burst is a matter of concern as well as a warning, and added that as a minister she had spoken against having any power project on the Ganga and its majo...

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn 60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White Houses proposed 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The exact details of how it shou...

Couple severely hurt in cylinder blast-fire in Thane high-rise

A couple was severely injured in acylinder blast-fire in a high-rise in GB Road area of Thanecity, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place around 1015pm on Saturday inthe couples 21st floor flat and the two were rescued byfirefig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021