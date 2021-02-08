Will corner govt over corruption, unemployment during assembly session: Raj BJP chief

The Rajasthan BJP will corner the Congress government in the state over various issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order situation, corruption, unemployment and complete farmer debt waiver during the upcoming assembly session, party chief Satish Poonia said on Monday.

According to Poonia, the BJP legislature party will meet on Tuesday to discuss the issues that need to be raised during the session and stressed that they will require a thorough discussion in the House.

The party MLAs have highlighted some matters including the problems in their respective constituencies and we will try to raise them too, he added.

