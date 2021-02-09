Left Menu

Cong, TMC, AAP, communists using farmers as tool: UP minister

09-02-2021
Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma accused the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and communists on Tuesday of using farmers as a tool in the ongoing protests over farm laws.

''The Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the communists, the Aam Aadmi Party and the parties who are facing an existential crisis are using the shoulders of the farmers to fire their guns. They are using the farmers as a tool. The farmers are standing with the government and the protest is limited to one or two states. Our government is a government of farmers,'' Sharma told PTI.

He asserted that under the new farm laws, farmers will be able to sell their crops in the open market.

To allegations levelled by the opposition that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ensuring benefits for industrialists instead of farmers, Sharma said, ''These are politically-motivated allegations. A rumour is being spread that the government will give farmers' land to industrialists, while there is no such provision in the laws.'' To a question on the challenge posed to the BJP by the display of strength by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait, he said, ''The display of strength is done in every election. In 2014, 2017 and 2019, everybody kept their points of view in a democratic manner and the results are before everyone. We believe in work and not challenges.'' On a question on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the minister said, ''We have ensured development and will do so in the future as well. We won on the basis of our work in 2017 (Assembly polls) and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In 2022 too, we will get the blessings of people on the basis of our work.'' ''In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the agenda of the BJP will only be development. In a democracy, the public evaluates the work done by you,'' he added.

Sharma also denied that the BJP has any tacit understanding with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and said the saffron party believes in its own work.

