Rajasthan Budget session to begin on Wednesday

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin from Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra's address, according to a statement. This will be the sixth session of the fifteenth assembly. Governor Mishra will deliver his address at 11 pm, the statement issued by the state assembly said. This will be the first time in the history of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly when the Governor will also read the Preamble and Basic Duties of the Constitution in the House, it said.

