Modi expert in gimmick: Raj Cong prez

He is expert in branding, Dotasra told the media at the state Congess office in Jaipur.He Modi knelt down and kissed the steps of Parliament in 2014. He should be given an award for being master of hypocrisy, Dotasra said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:20 IST
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra described Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave an emotional farewell speech for Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday, as an ''expert'' in gimmick.
Dotasra said Modi should be emotional about the issues and plight of farmers of the country.
Modi broke down several times in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while reminiscing about his close association with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose term is coming to an end next week.
''BJP leaders are experts in gimmick and among them, the PM is on No. 1. When Rahul Gandhi hugged him, everyone knows how Modi had reacted. He is expert in branding,'' Dotasra told the media at the state Congess office in Jaipur.
''He (Modi) knelt down and kissed the steps of Parliament in 2014. But today, he is not ready to talk about the black laws in the Parliament. He should be given an award for being master of hypocrisy,'' Dotasra said. PTI SDAHMB
