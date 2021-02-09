Left Menu

U.S. civil rights groups call on Biden to end executions

A group of prominent civil rights groups asked U.S. President Joe Biden to impose a moratorium on executing federal prisoners condemned to death and to commute the sentences of the men held on federal death row in a letter sent on Tuesday. Biden, a Democrat, promised voters last year he would seek to end the federal death penalty, and took office last month as the country's first abolitionist president.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:12 IST
U.S. civil rights groups call on Biden to end executions

A group of prominent civil rights groups asked U.S. President Joe Biden to impose a moratorium on executing federal prisoners condemned to death and to commute the sentences of the men held on federal death row in a letter sent on Tuesday.

Biden, a Democrat, promised voters last year he would seek to end the federal death penalty, and took office last month as the country's first abolitionist president. The American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the NAACP and other groups called the punishment "cruel, ineffective, and irreversible" in their letter.

The punishment was revived by Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, last summer after a 17-year hiatus caused in part by the increasing difficulty of obtaining drugs for lethal injections. Trump's administration announced a new lethal-injection protocol and executed 13 prisoners: 12 men and the only woman who had been on federal death row. Prior to that, the U.S. government had executed only three people since the 1960s. Most other countries have abolished the death penalty.

Biden, who only recently came to oppose the death penalty after being an outspoken supporter as a senator in the 1990s, has yet to discuss how we will act on his campaign pledge. Asked on Friday, Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary, told reporters the president still opposed the death penalty, but that she had no information on any new policies to share. Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are advancing bills to abolish the federal death penalty. They say it is disproportionately used against Black people and poor people, and that the risk of executing an innocent person wrongly convicted is too high.

In their letter, the civil rights groups said Biden should dismantle the Department of Justice's execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana; announce a moratorium on executions; commute the sentences of the 49 men remaining on federal death row; and to instruct the Justice Department's prosecutors to no longer seek the death penalty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&J applies for emergency authorisation from South Africa for its COVID-19 vaccine

South Africas joint lead investigator for the Johnson Johnson trial, Glenda Gray, said on Tuesday the countrys regulator was processing an application for the vaccine to be granted emergency authorisation against COVID-19.Addressing a webi...

Application filed in Mathura court in Shahi Idgah mosque case

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had filed a suit for shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from near the Katra Keshav Dev temple, through an application has urged a court here for appointment of a commission to visit the disputed site for ...

Soccer-Real Sociedad-Man United moved to Turin, Atletico-Chelsea also set for switch

Manchester Uniteds Europa League last-32 first leg game away to Real Sociedad has been moved from San Sebastian to Turin as a result of Spains travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 variants, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday...

Police baton-charge, use water canons on protesters near Kerala secretariat

Police resorted to baton charge and used water canons against scores of protesters in front of the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday night as weeks-long agitation intensified against alleged backdoor appointment in various government department...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021