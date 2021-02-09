Union Minister Anurag Thakur demands that Cong member authenticate claim on farm laws in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that Congress member Ravneet Singh Bittu authenticate his claim that one of the three contentious farm laws seeks to scrap APMC mandis.

Participating in the discussion on the motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Singh claimed that one of the three agri bills has mentioned that Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) mandis will be scrapped and private mandis will be developed.

Objecting to the remarks, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said that the Congress member should tell the House where it was stated in the bill that the mandis will be scrapped.

''These people are misleading farmers and the people of the country,'' he said while referring to the opposition members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi too raised objections about the claims made by Singh.

Singh also alleged that it was Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav's people who were responsible for violence on January 26 in the national capital.

Seeking withdrawal of the laws, Bhagwant Mann (AAP) said that some people are terming the protesting farmers as terrorists and questioning the source of funding for 'langar' ( free community kitchens).

Mann also made some remarks about his Lok Sabha membership, drawing an objection from several members.

When Speaker Om Birla asked Mann to identify as to who had said that the AAP member would be expelled from the House, Mann could not reply.

Expressing disappointment over the Presidential address, N K Premachandran (RSP) said ''it was completely silent about issues of unemployment, economic recession, territorial integrity and growing intolerance''.

''None of the pertinent issues concerning the country is highlighted in the President's address,'' he said.

He said that the speech did mention the construction of the temple in Ayodhya but not about the construction of the mosque.

Premachandran too demanded a repeal of the three farm laws and sought a detailed discussion in Parliament.

''This agitation (of farmers) is a warning to the government against these oppressive laws...The agitation of farmers is going to signal the downfall of this government,'' he said.

