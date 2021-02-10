Such 'divided', 'confused' party can do no good: PM's dig at Cong

In a sharp dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha units move in opposite directions, and asserted that such a ''divided'' and ''confused'' party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solutions for the country's problems.

PM Modi's remarks came amid a walkout by members of the Congress in Lok Sabha, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, when he was speaking on the three farm laws during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address.

''The condition of the Congress party, a very old party which ruled the country for about six decades, has now become such that its Rajya Sabha unit moves in one direction while the Lok Sabha unit moves in another direction,'' Modi said.

Such a ''divided'' and ''confused'' party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solution to the country's problems, Modi said.

''Nothing can be more unfortunate than this. The Congress is also there in Rajya Sabha, their senior leaders are there, they debate with a lot of enthusiasm and express their views. On the other hand, there is the other section of the Congress (in Lok Sabha).... Time will tell,'' the prime minister said.

Earlier, he hit out at the Opposition saying, those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a well-planned strategy.

They are unable to digest that people are seeing the truth, Modi said. The trust of the people can never be won through these games, he said.

