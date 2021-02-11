Left Menu

Two Haryana ministers favour law for recovery of damages to public, pvt property from rioters

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:18 IST
Two Haryana Ministers J P Dalal and Anil Vij are in favour of a law for recovering damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters in the state.

“In Uttar Pradesh, if anyone damages public or private property, it is not only a punishable offence, but recovery is made from the accused person,'' Dalal told reporters here on Thursday.

In August last year, the state assembly in neighbouring UP had passed the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020.

“I am in favour that such a law should be framed in Haryana…if anyone damages public or private property, recovery should be made from him,” Dalal added.

Home Minister Anil Vij said he too favoured such a law.

“I am in favour of such a law. We will discuss this in the (Home) department and act accordingly,” Vij told reporters at a separate interaction when asked if Haryana was mulling to have a such a law.

