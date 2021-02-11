Italy's 5-Star Movement votes to support Draghi govt -official

Italy's 5-Star Movement votes to support Draghi govt -officialReuters | Rome | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:26 IST
Members of Italy's 5-Star Movement voted on Thursday to back Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, opening the way for the former European Central Bank chief to take office at the head of a broad government of national unity.
In an online ballot, 59.3% of 5-Star supporters heeded a call from party leaders to support the new administration, despite the fact it includes some of their arch foes and will be headed by the sort of technocrat they have previously decried.
After coalition infighting brought down the previous government, President Sergio Mattarella called on Draghi, one of the most respected figures in Italy, to form a new cabinet to tackle the coronavirus health crisis and economic meltdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mario Draghi
- Draghi
- Italy
- 5-Star Movement
- European Central Bank
- Sergio Mattarella
ALSO READ
Italy failed to protect life of 200 migrants in Mediterranean Sea in 2013
Italy failed to rescue over 200 migrants in 2013 Mediterranean disaster, UN rights body finds
Italy's Renzi to meet president in bid for way out of govt crisis
Italy reports 492 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 14,372 new cases
Probe into Italy virus response looks into preparedness plan