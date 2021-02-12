Left Menu

BJD MP slams Cong for interrupting PM's address

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 00:15 IST
Biju Janata Dal MP Anubhav Mohanty slammed the Congress on Thursday for interrupting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha when he was addressing the House, saying he ''must be honoured very very properly''.

Participating in the general discussion on the Union Budget 2021-22 in the lower house, Mohanty said the budget failed to give a push on women empowerment.

''Yesterday (Wednesday), the prime minister gave a brilliant speech. And neither me nor anyone from BJD stood up or interrupted and disturbed him. Because we know how to give respect to the prime minister,'' he said Mohanty said the main opposition party must understand that when the prime minister is addressing the House, he is addressing the nation.

''He (the PM) must be honoured very very properly.... The main opposition party must understand this protocol because their number in Parliament is reducing,'' he said.

Mohanty also demanded that Odisha be provided special focus status for three years. PTI BKS NABHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

