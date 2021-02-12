Mangolpuri murder: Delhi BJP chief provides Rs 5 lakh to victim’s family

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday met the family of Rinku Sharma who was allegedly stabbed to death in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, and provided an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to them.

The BJP leader also demanded the Delhi government to provide Rs 1 crore to the family.

''Rinku Sharma was socially active. He was also associated with collecting contributions for the construction of Ram temple. The BJP strongly condemns his brutal murder,” Gupta said after meeting Sharma's family members in Mangolpuri.

He also demanded that the trial of the murder case be heard in a fast-track court.

''The BJP has expressed its sympathy with the family and provided Rs 5 lakh help to them. I also demand the Arvind Kejriwal government to give a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to them,'' he said.

Sharma (25) was stabbed to death allegedly by four men following a quarrel at a birthday party in Mangolpuri, police had said on Thursday.

All the four accused -- Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam -- were arrested on Thursday.

Various saffron outfits, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have claimed that Sharma was killed due to his involvement in the collection of donations for Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, the police has refuted any communal angle to the murder.

PTI VIT SRY

