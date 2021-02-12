Left Menu

Rahul making false claims about disengagement agreement, insulting armed forces: Nadda

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the Modi government concerning disengagement agreement with China, BJP national President JP Nadda on Friday said the Congress leader was falsely claiming that disengagement is a loss for India and "if anyone committed the sin of giving up thousands of sq km, it is one corrupt, cowardly dynasty".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:31 IST
Rahul making false claims about disengagement agreement, insulting armed forces: Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party's President Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the Modi government concerning disengagement agreement with China, BJP national President JP Nadda on Friday said the Congress leader was falsely claiming that disengagement is a loss for India and "if anyone committed the sin of giving up thousands of sq km, it is one corrupt, cowardly dynasty". Nadda, who made a series of tweets, alleged that Congress-led UPA government never trusted defence forces and always kept their hands tied.

He said no Indian land has been given up by the government as part of the current disengagement process. Nadda asked if accusations of Gandhi were part of "INC-China MoU" and alleged that his remarks were "insult" to armed forces.

"A new edition of Congress circus today, again due to Rahul Gandhi. Why is he bent upon falsely claiming that disengagement is a loss for India? Is it a part of INC-China MoU? With the armed forces leading the disengagement strategy, isn't this an insult of our brave forces?" he said. "Congress party's record shows distrust for armed forces. It is a matter of public knowledge that UPA never trusted our forces & always kept their hands tied, like in 2008, after attacks on Mumbai," he added.

Nadda said the forces "didn't trust Rahul Gandhi's party either due to Congress's chicanery" and attached a media report concerning Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip with his tweet. "No Indian land has been given up by the government as part of the current disengagement process. If anyone committed the sin of giving up thousands of sq km, it is one corrupt, cowardly dynasty that has broken the country to keep their power intact," the BJP leader said.

Rahul Gandhi had this morning attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over disagreement agreement concerning Pangong Lake area with China and alleged that his government had "given away Indian Indian territory to China". "The Prime Minister is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese. He is betraying the sacrifice of our army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it. It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to protect the territory of this country. How he does it is his problem, not mine," Gandhi had alleged.

He said Indian troops had worked hard and captured the Kailash ranges. "Why have they been asked to move back? What has India got in return for this?" he had asked. (ANI)

