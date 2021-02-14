BJP workers protest in Kolkata against removal of leader from party post

A group of BJP workers on Sundaydemonstrated in front of a party office here, protestingagainst the removal of a leader from its local committee inWest Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

They staged the protest in Hastings area in thepresence of BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee.

The saffron party had removed Shubhankar DuttaMajumdar, a leader in Sonarpur area, from the local committee.

''The BJP is a big family. They have come here to airtheir grievances. It is not an issue. All are working for theparty and we will sort out the problem,'' Chatterjee said.

Recently, two groups of BJP activists clashed at theparty's Purba Bardhaman district office when a meeting of thesaffron camp was in progress.

During an organisational meeting at a BJP party officein Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, two factions of thesaffron camp got involved in a scuffle in the presence ofUnion Minister and local MP Babul Supriyo.

