Biden to discuss pandemic, economy and China in Friday G7 meeting

President Joe Biden will hold his first event with leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and dealing with China as a group, the White House said on Sunday. "This virtual engagement with leaders of the world’s leading democratic market economies will provide an opportunity for President Biden to discuss plans to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuild the global economy," the White House said in a statement. Sudan says Ethiopian forces crossed border, raising tensions

Ethiopian forces crossed into Sudanese territory in an act of "aggression", Sudan's foreign ministry said on Sunday, marking the latest flare-up in a long-standing border dispute. "Ethiopia's trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unacceptable escalation, which could have dangerous repercussions on security and stability in the region," the Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement. Lebanon's Hariri sees no way out of crisis without Arab support

Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri on Sunday said that his country could not be rescued from its current crisis without the support of Arab countries and the international community. Gulf states have long channelled funds into Lebanon's fragile economy, but they are alarmed by the rising influence of Hezbollah, a powerful group backed by their arch-rival, Iran, and so far appear loath to ease Beirut's worst financial crisis in decades. Yemen donor conference expected in March, aid sources say

A fundraising event for Yemen's humanitarian crisis is expected to take place in early March, hosted virtually by Sweden and Switzerland, four aid sources told Reuters on Sunday. A U.N.-backed push for international donors last June fell short of its $2.4 billion target, raising only $1.3 billion for what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian operation.

Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests Security forces in Myanmar opened fire to disperse protesters at a power plant on Sunday and armoured vehicles rolled into major cities as the new army rulers faced a ninth day of anti-coup demonstrations that saw hundreds of thousands on the streets. As well as mass protests around the country, the military rulers were facing a strike by government workers, part of a civil disobedience movement against the Feb. 1 coup that deposed the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday when tests came back positive for the virus after three people died and four fell ill in the southeast - the first resurgence of the disease there since the world's worst outbreak in 2013-2016. The patients fell ill with diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial in Goueke sub-prefecture. Those still alive have been isolated in treatment centres, the health ministry said.

'Overjoyed' Harry and Meghan expecting second child Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday. Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.

Australia suspends travel 'bubble' with New Zealand as Auckland goes into lockdown Australia has suspended quarantine-free travel with neighbouring New Zealand after three new community cases of COVID-19 were detected in Auckland over the weekend. New Zealand said on Sunday it was locking down its largest city after new cases emerged in the country, which has been credited with virtually eliminating the virus within its borders.

Italy gets green superministry as Draghi eyes EU funds Prime Minister Mario Draghi has put climate change at the heart of his plans to run Italy by creating a superministry to ensure a transition to green energy drives recovery and makes full use of European Union funds. Draghi's first job will be to redraft Italy's Recovery Plan, which must be handed to the European Commission by April to tap more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) of funds needed to revive the recession-hit economy.

Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90 Flamboyant Argentine ex-President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at age 90 after battling long-term health problems, the country's current President Alberto Fernandez announced in a tweet. Menem led a tabloid personal life while he pushed Argentina to an economic boom, but his two-term 1989-1999 presidency crumbled under the weight of corruption scandals and he spent years plotting an unlikely comeback.

