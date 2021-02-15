PM to kickstart BJP poll campaign in Coimbatore on Feb25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi willvisit Coimbatore and address an election meeting on February25, BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan said on Monday.

The venue and time of the rally will be announced in acouple of days, Murugan told reporters here, after a meetingwith party executive and senior leaders from 12 districts inthe Western Region of the State.

During his visit to Chennai on Sunday, Prime MinisterModi had handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun MainBattle Tank (MK-1A) and launched various projects and laid thefoundation for several others in different sectors, includingRailways, in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will addressa BJP Youth wing conference in Salem on February 21, Murugansaid.

To a question on alliance with the ruling AIADMK,Murugan said it was already decided and reiterated by partypresident J P Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah duringtheir visits to the State.

Seat sharing will be finalised very soon and BJPmembers will represent the assembly in double digits, Muruganclaimed.

Assembly polls are likely to place in Tamil Nadusometime in April-May.

