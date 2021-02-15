Left Menu

Germany wants to work closely with Biden on trade, China and climate

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:01 IST
Germany wants to work closely with Biden on trade, China and climate

Europe and the United States should strengthen transatlantic ties with a trade deal to abolish tariffs and a WTO reform to increase pressure on China to play by international rules, Germany's transatlantic coordinator Peter Beyer told Reuters.

"After the difficult years under Donald Trump, Germany and Europe now have a historic chance to breathe new life into the transatlantic partnership and improve relations with the U.S.," Beyer said in an interview published on Monday.

The White House said on Sunday that Biden will hold his first event with other leaders from the Group of Seven nations in a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy and China relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Flamboyant former Argentine leader Menem dies at age 90Flamboyant Argentine ex-President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at age 90 after battling long-term health problems, the countrys curr...

Entertainment News Roundup: Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'; 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Love Story stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan ONeal honored on Hollywoods Walk of FameActors Ali MacGraw and Ryan ONeal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama L...

Here's how Basant Panchami is celebrated across India

Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. Held on the fifth day Panchami of the Magha maas month, Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja...

Turkey accuses US of backing PKK after Turks killed in Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid into the United States, accusing it of supporting Kurdish militants on Monday, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish soldiers, police and civilians abducted by Kurdish insurgent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021