PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:52 IST
Devendrakula Vellalar name change: Centre trying to protect caste system: D Raja

CPI general secretary D Raja onMonday alleged the Centre's decision to accept the demand forbringing all sub-sects of Devandrakula Vellalar communityunder their collective was an attempt to protect the castesystem.

He also claimed it was aimed at establishing the BJP,heading the union government, to establish itself politicallyin Tamil Nadu.

''Devendrakula Vellalar name change is an attempt toprotect the caste system on which the BJP hopes to nurture itspolitical ambitions and establish itself (in Tamil Nadu),'' hetold reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit here onSunday, announced that the Centre has accepted the theDevendrakula Vellalar community's demand to be listed only bytheir collective, traditional name of 'Devendrakula Vellalar(DVR)' and not by the names of seven sub-sects.

The Puthiya Thamizhagam party in the state had beendemanding renaming the seven sects under a single heritagename of DVR and also wanted de-listing the caste from the listof Scheduled Castes.

Raja accused the Modi government of depriving rights ofthe states and trying to break the Constitution, especiallyits secular fabric.

''The results of the five state elections including inTamil Nadu will mark the beginning of the fall of the BJPregime (at the Centre),'' he claimed.

Besides Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam andPuducherry are slated to go for assembly polls this year.

The CPI leader also took potshots at the AIADMK, allegingit was submissive to the central government and not taking upthe state's rights.

He took exception to the arrest of climate activist DishaRavi over her alleged role in spreading a toolkit on farmersprotest, claiming her detention was 'unfair'.

Raja said the CPIs state conference will be held inMadurai on February 18 in which the leaders from DMK and itsallies will participate.

