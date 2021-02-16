White House says it will send 13.5 mln vaccine doses a week to U.S. states

White House says it will send 13.5 mln vaccine doses a week to U.S. statesReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:20 IST
The White House said on Tuesday it is increasing the supply of coronavirus vaccines sent each week to states to 13.5 million doses, and is also doubling the amount shipped to pharmacies to 2 million doses this week.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the boost in distribution to states marked a 57% increase since President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20. With a brutal winter storm hitting Texas, causing massive power outages and freezing almost all activity in the state, the White House is working to keep vaccine distribution going there, Psaki said.
"It's something we're very mindful of and we contingency plan to ensure people are getting the doses they need at an appropriate timeline," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
