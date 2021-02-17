Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, says it is attacking small businesses

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Centre and said it is attacking small and medium businesses because it wants all businesses to be controlled by big corporations.

17-02-2021
Visual of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with fishermen in Puducherry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Centre and said it is attacking small and medium businesses because it wants all businesses to be controlled by big corporations. While speaking with the fishermen community in Puducherry, Gandhi said, "The current central government is attacking small and medium businesses because they want all businesses to be controlled by big corporations. Our view is different. We want to strengthen small and medium businesses because we believe that is the strength of this country."

Gandhi showered his support to the fishermen community in Puducherry by calling them as the farmers of the sea. He also opposed the recently passed farm laws. "Centre passed three laws against farmers who are the backbone of this nation. You must be wondering why I am talking about farmers at a meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of the sea. If farmers of land can have a ministry in Delhi, why is that farmers of the sea don't have the same," asked Gandhi.

Later, Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at a college in Puducherry. Gandhi hinted that the Centre is trying to destroy the nation's character by refraining them to speak while interacting with students.

"If you're shutting up the nation, frightening people and not allowing them to talk, you're destroying the nation's character and destiny. No youngster should allow anybody to frighten them into silence. This is our power," Gandhi said. Speaking about his father, Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Rahul Gandhi firmly said he has no anger or hatred towards anybody.

He said: "I don't have anger or hatred towards anybody. I lost my father and it was a difficult time for me. I felt tremendous pain." (ANI)

