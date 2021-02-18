Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls for NIA to investigate bomb attack on Bengal minister

Slamming the West Bengal government over the law and order situation, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should investigate the bomb attack incident on state minister Jakir Hossain.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:37 IST
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the West Bengal government over the law and order situation, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should investigate the bomb attack incident on state minister Jakir Hossain. "There is no law and order in West Bengal. No person is safe in the state. NIA should conduct an investigation into the incident," Chowdhury told ANI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a rally in South 24 Parganas today said, "Jakir is my most popular leader. I think they (Centre) will start the election from Kolkata, Murshidabad and Malda. So, whoever did it, their target was to kill Zakir and remove him. A proper investigation should be done and we already prepared a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which will investigate every angle." "Why was there no light in the railway station (Nimtita)? Why was there no railway officer after the incident took place? Jakir will go via rail they knew this surely, although they did not arrange any security. Railway property and everything inside the station come under the jurisdiction of railway police, not under the state police," added the chief minister.

Hossain, Labour Minister of the state, suffered injuries after the bomb attack on him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway Station to board the train for Kolkata on Wednesday. The case has been handed over to West Bengal CID today and the investigation is underway at Nimtita Railway Station. (ANI)

