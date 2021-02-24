Left Menu

Prosecutors target Mexican border state governor

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:10 IST
Prosecutors target Mexican border state governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's federal Attorney General's Office on Tuesday asked Congress to remove legal immunity from the governor of the border state of Tamaulipas so he could face potential charges of organised crime and other offenses.

The petition submitted to Congress against Gov. Francisco Cabeza de Vaca is supposed to be ratified by prosecutors on Thursday.

Removal of immunity would be the first step in a long process involving both investigation by lawmakers and by prosecutors.

Cabeza de Vaca, from the opposition National Action Party, sent a tweet insisting he was innocent and complaining of a political attack.

He has governed the Gulf state south of Texas since 2016. Organised crime groups have long had deep roots in the state and numerous politicians have been implicated in dealings with them.

Former Gov. Tomás Yarrington of the Institutional Revolutionary Party was extradited to the U.S. from Italy in 2018 to face drug trafficking charges. U.S. officials also have tried to extradite the governor who succeeded Yarrington in 2005, Eugenio Hernández, to face money laundering charges.

The leading candidate to follow Hernández in 2011, Rodolfo Torre Cantú, was assassinated while campaigning for office.

On his official Twitter account, Cabeza de Vaca accused the National Renovation Movement of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of leaking "a supposed allegation" as part of a political attack.

"I will wait to be notified to have details and set my position. I have never violated the law," he said. "I will defend myself against any abuse." Cabeza de Vaca, who hails from the border city of Reynosa, was previously a senator and congressman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese officials punished in scandal linked to PM's son

Japans communications ministry punished 11 senior officials on Wednesday for accepting lavish dinners paid for by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas eldest son and his fellow executives at a satellite broadcaster, the latest embarrassment for S...

Uttarakhand glacial disaster death toll climbs to 70

Rescuers have recovered 70 bodies and 29 body parts so far in search operations following the February 7 glacial disaster in Chamoli, the district police said on Wednesday.Missing reports of 205 people have been registered at the Joshimath ...

Number of ultra-high networth individuals to rise 63 pc to 11,198 in 5 yrs in India: Report

The number of ultra-high networth individuals UHNWIs, with wealth of USD 30 million or more, is expected to rise 63 per cent over the next five years to 11,198 in India, the second fastest growth in the world, according to property consulta...

Maha: Former bureaucrat Bhujangrao Kulkarni dies

Former IAS officer Bhujangrao Kulkarni, who had served at various administrative positions in Maharashtra, died after a prolonged illness at his residence here on Wednesday, his family members said.He was 103.Kulkarni breathed his last at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021