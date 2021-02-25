All promises made to members of five surrendered militant groups will be fulfilled: Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Assam's Karbi Anglong.PTI | Dengaon | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:15 IST
All promises made to members of five surrendered militant groups will be fulfilled: Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Assam's Karbi Anglong.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Assam's Karbi Anglong