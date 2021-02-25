Left Menu

White House says expects Biden call with Saudi king 'very soon'

U.S. President Joe Biden's phone call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman should take place "very soon," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Biden's call with the king is expected to coincide with the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the killing in October 2018 of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:53 IST
White House says expects Biden call with Saudi king 'very soon'
Representative Image

U.S. President Joe Biden's phone call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman should take place "very soon," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Biden's call with the king is expected to coincide with the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the killing in October 2018 of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report is expected to be released soon and sources say it will single out Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for approving Khashoggi's death.

Psaki told reporters "there are a range of actions that are on the table" regarding Saudi Arabia as part of a shift in tone in the U.S.-Saudi relationship after the cozy ties between U.S. President Donald Trump's White House and Riyadh. "Our administration is focused on recalibrating the relationship," Psaki said. "And certainly there are areas where we will express concerns and leave open the option of accountability. There are also areas where we will continue to work with Saudi Arabia given the threats they face in the region."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi

A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter in south Delhis Vasant Vihar area, police said on Friday.The victim has been identified as Antony Joseph, a domestic help.The police said Joseph died on the spot after the...

Slavia Prague showed more quality when it was required: Rodgers

After suffering a shock exit from the Europa League, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said their opponents, Slavia Prague, showed more quality when it was required. The first-leg match between the two teams had ended in a goalless dra...

Sri Lanka ends forced cremations of COVID-19 victims

Amidst mounting international criticism, Sri Lanka has revised a controversial mandatory order to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims, which denied minority communities, including Muslims, their religious rights.The government on Thursda...

Don't be selfish - get a COVID shot, says UK's Queen Elizabeth

Britains 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who last month had her first COVID-19 vaccination dose, has encouraged the public to follow suit, saying it did not hurt and those who were wary should think of others.The monarch and her 99-year-old hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021