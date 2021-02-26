EC to announce schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry today
Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:06 IST
Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry on Friday. Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm today to announce the schedule of the polls.
The terms of the legislative assemblies of five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry -- will come to an end either in May or in June this year. Elections for the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal that comprises 294 seats are set to be held soon as the current tenure ends on May 30. (ANI)
