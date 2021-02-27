Left Menu

Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside residence of Smriti Irani

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:55 IST
Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside residence of Smriti Irani
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Youth Congress activists staged a protest outside the residence of Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday against rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, and demanded that the government roll back the hike with immediate effect.

Irani, when in the opposition, would take to the streets even if prices of petrol and diesel rose by Rs 5 per litre, but today she is ''completely silent'' as the country faces an ''all-round inflation'', said Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B V.

''Today, the Youth Congress has tried to awaken her from sleep. Petrol price has crossed Rs 100 a litre, diesel has crossed Rs 90 in many parts of the country, and the price of cooking gas cylinders are increasing day by day,'' he said.

''What is shameful is that despite this kind of open loot, the BJP government'' is trying to shift the blame, he added.

He said Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement that fuel prices will go down once the winter ends was ''stupid'' and demanded his resignation.

The leader asked the central government to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and gas with immediate effect.

''People of the country had chosen PM Modi and his ministers on the promise of 'ache din', now the trust of PM Modi and his government has been broken. Farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen, women are badly suffering from inflation. The anti-people and anti-national face of RSS and BJP has come out,'' he alleged.

IYC National General Secretary Bhaiya Pawar and its Delhi co-in charge Khushboo Sharma also participated in the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosives scare near Ambani's house: cops looking for other car

Two days after a vehicle with explosives was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani here, police are looking for the other car which had been seen at the spot, an official said on Saturday.The Crime Branch of Mumbai police ...

One killed and one wounded in oxygen explosion at Ukraine hospital

One person was killed and another wounded in an oxygen explosion at a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, Ukraines emergency service said on Saturday.The explosion occurred on the second floor of the hospital at lunchtime ...

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...

ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League ISL League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021