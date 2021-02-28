Left Menu

Voting begins for bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi

Voting began on Sunday morning for the bypolls to five municipal wards in Delhi, results of which are likely to have an impact on the 2022 civic elections.Polling began at 730 am amid tight security arrangements.The main contenders are the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 08:28 IST
Voting begins for bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi

Voting began on Sunday morning for the bypolls to five municipal wards in Delhi, results of which are likely to have an impact on the 2022 civic elections.

Polling began at 7:30 am amid tight security arrangements.

The main contenders are the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress. All of them have expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in the bypolls, which are being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the State Election Commission of Delhi, around 2.42 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in two wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three wards under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

These municipal wards are Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauan Banger.

While Shalimar Bagh (North) is reserved for women, Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri are reserved for the SC category, according to the poll body.

The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal before the elections to all 272 MCD wards in early 2022.

The results for the bypolls will be announced on March 3, officials said, adding that there are 327 polling stations and 26 candidates in the fray.

Officials said COVID-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling as per government guidelines.

Of Delhi's 272 wards, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation have 104 each and East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64.

The BJP has been controlling all three corporations since 2012, when the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated into North, South and East corporations.

The main candidates in the Kalyanpuri ward bye-elections are Dhirendra from the AAP, Siyaram Kanojia from the BJP and Dharampal Maurya from the Congress.

Vijay Kumar from the AAP, Om Prakash Gugarwal from the BJP and Bal Kishan from the Congress are contesting from Trilokpuri ward.

In Chauhan Banger, former AAP MLA Haji Ishraq Khan is pitted against Congress' Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad and BJP's Nazir Ansari.

These three wards are under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The AAP held these wards. The bypolls were necessitated after sitting councillors contested the assembly polls last year and became MLAs.

In Shalimar Bagh North ward, which fell vacant after the death of the BJP councillor, the contest is between the saffron party's Surbhi Jaju, AAP's Sunita Mishra and Congress' Mamta.

The BJP had retained all three corporations in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travis Scott extends support to Houston residents affected by Texas freeze amid pandemic

In an act of kindness, American rapper-songwriter Travis Scott recently extended support to those impacted due to the Texas winter freeze amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, by providing them with emergency food assistance. According to ...

Research scholar of National Chemical Lab found killed in Pune

A 30-year-old research scholar of the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory has been found killed here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.Some locals spotted the body in Sus area on Saturday and alerted the police.The police rushe...

When Stalin's daughter defected from India!

Former American ambassador to India Richard Celeste has come out with his memoir in which he shares many interesting facts including the sensational defection of Joseph Stalins daughter Svetlana from India on a US visa.Celeste, who served a...

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021