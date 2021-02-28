Left Menu

PM, Shah should ask officials to cooperate in probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the authorities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to cooperate with Mumbai police in the probe in Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkars death.Delkar, seven-term MP from the Union Territory, was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel room on February 22.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 20:43 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delkar, seven-term MP from the Union Territory, was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel room on February 22. A suicide note in Gujarati was also found at the spot.

''I will request the PM and Shah to direct authorities there to cooperate with Mumbai police when they visit Dadra for investigation in Delkar's death case,'' Thackeray told reporters here in the evening.

Addressing a Press conference on the eve of the 10-day budget session of the state legislature, Thackeray said the Independent MP had left a suicide note of 13 to 14 pages.

''The note includes names of some people. Why is nobody speaking about it,'' Thackeray said, in a veiled reference to the BJP.

The chief minister declined to comment on the nature of the probe to be undertaken by the police.

''The probe hasn't started yet. But I will request the Prime Minister and Home Minister to instruct the authorities in the Union Territory to cooperate with the Mumbai police when they reach there for investigation,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked why the people who raised a hue and cry in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death were silent over Delkar's ''mysterious'' death.

In his weekly column ''Rokhthok'' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said an actor's suicide and demolition of illegal construction by an actress created sensationalism.

How could there be silence over the MP's death, the Rajya Sabha member wondered.

Delkar, who has houses in Delhi and Gujarat, must have thought that the Mumbai police will act on his suicide note and arrest the guilty, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

