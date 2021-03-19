Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to receive Botswana President

Updated: 19-03-2021 15:59 IST
South Africa and Botswana enjoy historic and fraternal relations which were cemented during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning receive Botswana President Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi on a working visit.

President Ramaphosa accepted the request from President Masisi to undertake a working visit to South Africa to discuss bilateral issues and to exchange views on regional developments.

The President will be joined in the meeting by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, as well as designated senior government officials.

South Africa and Botswana enjoy historic and fraternal relations which were cemented during the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

Bilateral cooperation between the two countries takes place within the rubric of the South Africa - Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) which was established in 2010.

To date, the BNC remains a very important structured mechanism to streamline and coordinate cooperation between the two countries at the highest level and it consists of four clusters, which are diplomatic, economic, social, defence and security.

There is a need for enhanced cooperation between the two countries in order to rebuild national and regional economies in the era of COVID-19 which has disrupted economic activities and the livelihoods of people.

The meeting will provide an opportunity not only to share views on regional developments but also to discuss continental and global issues of mutual interest.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

