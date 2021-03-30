Left Menu

Bengal polls: Former cricketer Ashok Dinda's car attacked, BJP alleges TMC's involvement

Former cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Moyna, Ashok Dinda's car was allegedly attacked by unidentified people on Tuesday.

Former cricketer Ashok Dinda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Moyna, Ashok Dinda's car was allegedly attacked by unidentified people on Tuesday. Dinda was returning after the poll campaign when a mob surrounded his car near Moyna Bazaar and hurdled stones. The glass of his car windows was broken and he suffered injuries on his shoulder. The BJP has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of the attack.

Before joining the BJP, Dinda had announced retirement from all formats of the game. The pacer represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, picking 12 and 17 wickets respectively. Polling for the Moyna Assembly constituency will be held on April 1 in the second phase.

In phase-II, 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to polls to decide the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

The polling for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member state assembly will be held on April 6. The elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

