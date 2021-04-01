People of Nandigram paving way for 'renaissance' in Bengal: PM Modi

As polling is underway in the second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of Nandigram are not just participating in polling but paving the way for a 'renaissance' in Bengal. Addressing a public meeting in Uluberia, Prime Minister Modi said, "People of Bengal have decided that Didi must go. The people of Nandigram have fulfilled this dream today. People cannot wait any longer to save their future and identity. They are not just participating in polling, they are paving the way for a renaissance in Bengal.

"Sometimes Didi calls me a tourist, sometimes an outsider. Didi, you consider infiltrators as your own but call children of Bharat Mata as outsiders. Didi, stop distinguishing people and insulting the Constitution by labelling people as outsiders," he added. "Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file a nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram), & people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready," PM Modi said pointing to the rumours that Mamata may be filing a nomination from another constituency.

Advertisement

In phase-II, a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote. Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women.

Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Nandigram is experiencing the most high-profile contest with Banerjee and Adhikari taking on each other. Adhikari had earlier pledged that he would quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)