Left Menu

Cong questions timing of Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is a respected film personality. The BJP and the government should be wary of this and it should not try to take political advantage out of everything, Shukla told reporters.He alleged that the government doing anything with elections in view is not proper, but noted that people know everything.The government should not try to take political gains out of everything it does.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:37 IST
Cong questions timing of Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Rajinikanth

The Congress on Thursday questioned the timing of Dadasaheb Phalke Award to superstar Rajinikanth, saying the government should not do anything that unnecessarily drags celebrities in political controversies.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the government should not try to take political advantage out of everything and be wary of such actions.

''This award should have been given to him long back, why is it being given this year,'' he said.

''The government should not do anything which unnecessarily drags our celebrities in political controversies. Rajinikanth is a respected film personality. The BJP and the government should be wary of this and it should not try to take political advantage out of everything,'' Shukla told reporters.

He alleged that the government doing anything with elections in view is not proper, but noted that people know everything.

''The government should not try to take political gains out of everything it does. If the government has done this with the intention of making political gains and with elections in mind, then this is not appropriate in politics,'' he said.

Rajinikanth is a widely respected film personality and we all respect him, as his career has been very successful.

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes days ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, where the 70-year-old Rajinikanth resides and has a massive following among the people.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Rajinikanth for his contribution to cinema while congratulating him on the honour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK refers Facebook acquisition of Giphy for in-depth probe

Britain on Thursday referred Facebook Incs acquisition of GIF website Giphy for an in-depth probe after Facebook told the countrys competition watchdog it would not be offering any concessions to address antitrust concerns.The Competition a...

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results Thursday from their ongoing late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.The com...

Themes and spirit of 'Nomadland' relevant in any part of world: Chloe Zhao

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao says the themes explored in her multiple Oscar-nominated movie Nomadland are universal in nature and can connect with anyone in the world.Based on Jessica Bruders book of the same name, the film feature Academy Award wi...

Parks in Delhi under BJP-ruled MCDs will turn barren soon due to negligence: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Thursday claimed that around 14,500 parks in Delhi under the supervision of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations will turn barren and contribute to pollution due to negligence.A response from the BJP was not immed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021