Cong questions timing of Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Rajinikanth

The Congress on Thursday questioned the timing of Dadasaheb Phalke Award to superstar Rajinikanth, saying the government should not do anything that unnecessarily drags celebrities in political controversies.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the government should not try to take political advantage out of everything and be wary of such actions.

Advertisement

''This award should have been given to him long back, why is it being given this year,'' he said.

''The government should not do anything which unnecessarily drags our celebrities in political controversies. Rajinikanth is a respected film personality. The BJP and the government should be wary of this and it should not try to take political advantage out of everything,'' Shukla told reporters.

He alleged that the government doing anything with elections in view is not proper, but noted that people know everything.

''The government should not try to take political gains out of everything it does. If the government has done this with the intention of making political gains and with elections in mind, then this is not appropriate in politics,'' he said.

Rajinikanth is a widely respected film personality and we all respect him, as his career has been very successful.

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes days ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, where the 70-year-old Rajinikanth resides and has a massive following among the people.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Rajinikanth for his contribution to cinema while congratulating him on the honour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)