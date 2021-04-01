Assam sees nearly 75 pc polling in second phase of assembly election

Assam recorded a voter turnout of nearly 75 per cent in the second phase of polling, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission. The second phase election was held in 39 constituencies across 13 districts.

According to EC data, the voter turnout was 74.76 per cent at 7.30 pm. The polling ended at 6 pm. Congress leader Sushmita Dev, All India United Democratic Front president Badruddin Ajmal and former Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Rajen Gohain were among those who cast their ballot in the second phase of polls.

Advertisement

Leaders of the BJP-led alliance and that led by Congress expressed confidence about their victory in the polls. Gohain expressed confidence about BJP winning more than 75 seats in the state. Voting was temporarily stopped at polling stations in Silchar and Nagaon due to malfunctioning of EVMs.

A total of 345 candidates were in the fray in this phase of voting. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)