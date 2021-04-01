Left Menu

'Love jihad' is absurdity as proposition, says Shashi Tharoor

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the LDF and UDF for not addressing the issue of "love jihad" in Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that love jihad is an absurdity as a proposition.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:56 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the LDF and UDF for not addressing the issue of "love jihad" in Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that love jihad is an absurdity as a proposition. "Love Jihad is an absurdity as a proposition. Can anyone point to how many cases there've been that constitute so-called jihad? This is pure communalism, poisonous rhetoric intended to polarise our people and opinions among communities. This kind of love jihad talk is foreign to us," Tharoor told ANI.

"Why is the Centre busy intruding into our lives? Let people lead their private lives as they should. This is what our country and democracy ought to be all about. But politicians have given themselves the right to tell people what to wear, whom to love, how to eat, how and where to pray," he said. Adityanath alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are supporting communal forces in Kerala and have failed to bring development to the state. He also attacked both fronts for not addressing the issue of "love jihad" in the state.

While addressing a public rally in Kerala's Alappuzha's Haripad, Adityanath said, "Both Congress and Communist Party, who has ruled the state since independence, have put the development of Kerala on a backfoot. The government machinery has failed entirely as you can see how the government has failed to address the COVID-19 situation in the state." The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

