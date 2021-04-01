Left Menu

Resolve grievances with CM, not appropriate to take issues to party's senior leaders: Basavaraj Bommai to Eshwarappa

After Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa complained to Governor against the Chief Minister alleging interference in the affairs of his department, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday requested Eshwarappa to resolve his grievances with B S Yediyurappa, stating that it is not appropriate to take this issue to the senior leaders of the party.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:16 IST
Resolve grievances with CM, not appropriate to take issues to party's senior leaders: Basavaraj Bommai to Eshwarappa
Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa complained to Governor against the Chief Minister alleging interference in the affairs of his department, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday requested Eshwarappa to resolve his grievances with B S Yediyurappa, stating that it is not appropriate to take this issue to the senior leaders of the party. "I request RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa to meet CM and discuss this issue and solve it. Ours is a disciplined party. We should not violate it. It is not appropriate to take this issue to the senior leaders of the party," Bommai told reporters here.

"Due to COVID-19, there was hardly any improvement in state revenue. Now it has improved. The Chief Minister has released funds. But orders regarding the same have not been issued yet," he added. Eshwarappa on Wednesday had complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala against Yediyurappa, alleging interference in the affairs of his department.

He also mentioned that he had brought this to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior party leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arrangements complete for wheat procurement, starting from Apr 10, in Punjab

Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh on Thursday said all preparations have been made for the procurement of wheat which would start from April 10.He further said in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, necessary instructions have also been give...

Lucknow district courts closed for 2 days after 4 judges, 13 staffers test corona-positive

The Lucknow district court campus was on Thursday closed for two days after some judges tested positive for the coronavirus infection.Orders have been issued for sanitisation of the entire court premises on April 2 and 3, when all courts wi...

With 1,350 fresh COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally climbs to 3,34,499

Rajasthans COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,34,499 on Thursday with 1,350 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to an official report.Jaipur reported the highest number of ...

Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904. Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021