Left Menu

Maha lockdown: BJP's Patil attacks Uddhav govt on aid to poor

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:01 IST
Maha lockdown: BJP's Patil attacks Uddhav govt on aid to poor
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ChDadaPatil)

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray government for imposing a slew of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown, without earmarking relief for the poor amid a surge in COVID- 19 cases.

The state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will come into force from Monday 8 pm onwards under which shopping malls, bars, restaurants, small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Patil said the move by the MVA government will hit the poor the most as no relief package had been announced for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021