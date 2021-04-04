Maha lockdown: BJP's Patil attacks Uddhav govt on aid to poor

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray government for imposing a slew of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown, without earmarking relief for the poor amid a surge in COVID- 19 cases.

The state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will come into force from Monday 8 pm onwards under which shopping malls, bars, restaurants, small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Patil said the move by the MVA government will hit the poor the most as no relief package had been announced for them.

