Biden spoke with Jordanian king, readout expected -White House

President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States' strong support for Jordan and the leadership of King Abdullah in a call with the king on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.

"They discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan’s important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues," the statement said. Biden also affirmed U.S. support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it said.

The king said on Wednesday sedition has been quashed after a rift with his half-brother and former crown prince Hamza, and that the country was now stable and secure. The king's office said he had received a phone call from Biden, "who expressed his country’s full solidarity with #Jordan and its efforts to safeguard its stability."

