US envoy talks migration with El Salvador, VP calls Mexico

A US envoy arrived in El Salvador on Wednesday for talks on immigration amid a surge of child migrants on the US border.

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@fulloa51)

A US envoy arrived in El Salvador on Wednesday for talks on immigration amid a surge of child migrants on the US border. The US delegation was led by Ricardo Zúñiga, the newly named special envoy for the Northern Triangle nations, which include Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The three countries have been the largest source of migrants arriving at the US southern border in recent years. Migrants continue to stream out of the three, which are plagued by endemic corruption and violence and more recently devastated by two major hurricanes in November and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zúñiga is scheduled to meet with President Nayib Bukele. El Salvadoran officials said they were ready to cooperate, but many say that more development aid is needed to prevent families with children from migrating. ''We are very willing to work with any initiative that aims to help,'' said Carolina Recinos, coordinator of Bukele's Cabinet.

César Ríos, director of the non-governmental Salvadoran Migrant Institute, said ''We need to create opportunities in the communities these kids are leaving, greater social aid to improve the lives of these children's families.'' US Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador by phone. López Obrador said ''there is willingness on our part to work together to fight immigrant trafficking and protect human rights, especially those of children.'' Mexico has reduced the number of migrant families with children it will accept, in part because of a lack of facilities to shelter large numbers.

