Left Menu

Mamata again skips COVID-19 meeting chaired by PM Modi showing rift between two leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again skipped the COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, reflecting the apparent rift between the two leaders amid hectic campaigning for elections in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:42 IST
Mamata again skips COVID-19 meeting chaired by PM Modi showing rift between two leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again skipped the COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, reflecting the apparent rift between the two leaders amid hectic campaigning for elections in the state. The meeting, held through video conferencing, was attended by West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Sources close to Chief Minister said she did not attend the meeting as she was busy in the election campaign ahead of the fourth phase of the assembly elections. This is not the first time the West Bengal Chief Minister has not attended a meeting convened by the Centre.

Over the past few years, the West Bengal Chief Minister has on several occasions missed the meetings convened by Niti Aayog. Banerjee had skipped the meeting of chief ministers chaired by Prime Minister on March 17 over growing cases of COVID-19 and the vaccination drive.

Trinamool Congress sources had said at that time the West Bengal Chief Minister was not able to attend the meeting as she had pre-scheduled election meetings. Earlier on January 23, Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak.

She later said "government programme should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited". The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TMC chief did not take part in NITI Aayog in June 2019. Ahead of the meeting she wrote to the Prime Minister that "the NITI Aaayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting".

She also skipped the NITI Aayog meeting on June 11, 2018, as she was visiting north Bengal for administrative review meetings. PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister have strongly targeted each other during the West Bengal elections. The fourth phase of polling will be held on April 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambulance on COVID-19 duty catches fire in Maha; none hurt

An ambulance deployed for ferrying coronavirus patients from rural parts of Aurangabad district caught fire on Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, police said.No patient was inside the ambulance when it caught fire near Waluj on...

State Dept says Good Friday accord should not become a 'casualty' of Brexit

The United States said on Thursday the Good Friday Agreement protecting peace in Northern Ireland must not become a casualty of Brexit after more than a week of violence fueled in part by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Br...

Thane: Medical officer caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

A 55-year-old medical officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for passing the tender for supply of ventilators for COVID-19 pati...

U.S. plays down expectations for Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021