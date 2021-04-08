Left Menu

Those who want to do politics over COVID-19 doing it; priority should be serving people: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

With leaders of the ruling BJP and opposition parties accusing each other of politicking over the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said those who want to do politics are already doing it, but he believes in serving the people of India at such a difficult time.

In his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, Modi said he is confident that all CMs, taking all parties and people together, would change the situation in their respective states.

''As far as doing or not doing politics is concerned, I am seeing from day one and I have been putting up with all kinds of statements without joining the issue myself because I believe that serving the people of India is our responsibility,'' Modi said.

''God has entrusted us this responsibility to serve the people in this difficult situation, we have to fulfil this. Those who want to do politics are already doing it, I don't want to say anything to them,'' he said.

The Congress-led opposition has criticised the government over its handling of the COVID-19 and the vaccination drive, while the Centre has maintained that its timely steps have been instrumental in effectively dealing with the pandemic.

Also, while some states have flagged a ''shortage'' of vaccine doses, the Centre has maintained that sufficient quantity of the jabs have been allocated to all the states and that many of them have been unable to inoculate all eligible beneficiaries.

In his remarks, Modi called for 100 per cent vaccination of 45 years plus population in the high case load districts.

He also stressed on Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi (medicines as well as strict preventive measures)'', and urged people not to compromise on that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

