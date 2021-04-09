Left Menu

Vibrant Kolkata can lead eastern India's development: Modi

Speaking on the occasion of the release of the Hindi translation of the book Odisha Itihaas, written by freedom fighter and Odishas first chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab, Modi said it is his governments effort that Kolkata emerges as a vibrant city and that work is underway on this roadmap.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:37 IST
Vibrant Kolkata can lead eastern India's development: Modi

Noting that India historically enjoyed its golden era when its eastern part led the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government has put maximum emphasis on developing this region and asserted that a vibrant Kolkata can lead its development. Speaking on the occasion of the release of the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas', written by freedom fighter and Odisha's first chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab, Modi said it is his government's effort that Kolkata emerges as a vibrant city and that work is underway on this roadmap. ''A vibrant Kolkata, a Kolkata with its eye on future can provide leadership to not only West Bengal but also to entire eastern India in development. It is our effort to make Kolkata vibrant again, to help it emerge as a power for developing eastern India. We are working with this roadmap,'' he said. The prime minister's comments came amid a fierce ongoing electoral contest between the BJP and the state's ruling Trinamool Congress in the Bengal assembly polls, with the saffron party making a determined bid to capture power there for the first time. The entire eastern India; be it Bihar, Odisha, Bengal, Assam or other northeast states, has incredible natural and human resources, he said, adding that his government has worked to boost infrastructure and industry there to bridge its development gap with western India. The area can help India attain new heights of development, Modi said, adding his government has been building thousands of km of highways, coastal highways connecting ports, hundreds of km of rail lines in Odisha and brought in investment in oil and gas sector, and steel industry among others. Professional institutions, including IITs, have been opened for boosting the skill sector, he added. The state's glorious history and diversity should reach people, he said, lauding the launch of the Hindi book. Harekrushna Mahtab is fondly known as 'Utkal Keshari', and his son Bhartruhari Mahtab is a senior Lok Sabha member of the Biju Janata Dal. Lauding Harekrushna Mahtab, Modi said he is among the rare politicians who went to jail as a freedom fighter and also for his campaign against the Emergency.

Noting that he had become chief minister as a Congress leader and fought against the same party for democracy during the Emergency, Modi heaped praise on him for also fighting for social reforms and his work as a scholar. He was a rare person and is himself a chapter of history, Modi said. Bhartruhari Mahtab said he thought about bringing the Hindi translation of the famous Odia book as people are often not aware of the state's glorious history, especially in the Hindi-speaking region. Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said no prime minister has thought and done so much for Odisha as Modi and mentioned the government's efforts for the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief condoles death of UK Prince Philip

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed condolences on the death of Britains Prince Philip, saying the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported Queen Elizabeth II in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.Philip, the longest...

Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States. For this initiative, the company is teaming up...

Protesting farmers to block KMP-KGP expressway for 24 hours from Saturday morning

Intensifying their protest against the three farm laws, the farmers protesting at Delhi borders will block the key Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours starting Saturday morning.Tomorrow, on April 10, the KMP-KGP highway will be bloc...

Gopal Rai making false claims on wheat procurement by FCI: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Friday accused Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai of making false statements on wheat procurement by the Food Corporation of India, and challenged him to prove the charges or resign.The Delhi minister earlier alleged that the F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021