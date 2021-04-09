Army chief Gen Naravane visits Bangabandhu museum to pay tribute to Bangladesh's founding father

Left Menu

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday paid tribute to Bangladeshs founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum here.Gen Naravane, who is here on a five-day official tour, visited the museum along with his wife Veena Naravane.Gen MM Naravane COAS Mrs Veena Naravane visited the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Bangladesh.

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday paid tribute to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum here.

Gen Naravane, who is here on a five-day official tour, visited the museum along with his wife Veena Naravane.

''Gen MM Naravane #COAS & Mrs Veena Naravane visited the ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum’ in #Bangladesh. The museum signifies the life and struggle of Bangabandhu, who fought for the freedom of his nation,'' the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Armies of Indian and Bangladesh showcased their diverse culture at a campfire during a multinational military exercise, Shantir Ogroshena 2021, which is taking place at Bangabandhu Senanibas in Bangladesh.

“Multinational Military Exercise #ShantirOgroshena2021. Indian & Bangladesh Army Contingents showcased their diverse culture during camp fire. Strengthening bonds of friendship,” the Indian Army’s Western Command said in a tweet.

The visit of Naravane, who is here at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Gen Aziz Ahmed, comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the neighbouring country.

The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the Dhanmondi area of Bangladesh's capital city was the personal residence of Mujibur Rahman where he was assassinated along with most of his family members in 1975.

His daughters -- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- survived as they were abroad at that time.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan and the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Mujibur Rahman.

