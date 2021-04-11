UP CM asks police force to forge direct link with masses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday noted that the job of the police is to forge a direct link with the public, and that satisfaction of complainants is the parameter of the success of the security personnel. Addressing the newly-selected deputy SPs at Lok Bhavan here, he said the selection of this personnel was done with full transparency. ''The job of the police is to forge a direct link with the common public and solve their problems. If complaints of the common public are resolved speedily and in a just manner, it creates a sense of satisfaction among the people. The UP government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards crime and criminals, and today, the public looks at police with respect,'' Adityanath said. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the job of the police is tough, and a good officer is one who has humility and firmness.

