Voting starts in Chad presidential election

Voting starts in Chad presidential electionReuters | N'djamena | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:55 IST
Polling stations opened in Chad on Sunday for a presidential election in which incumbent Idriss Deby is widely expected to extend his three-decade rule despite growing signs of popular discontent and criticism over his handling of oil wealth.
Deby and his wife were the first to cast their ballot at a polling station in the central African nation's capital of N'Djamena early on Sunday.
