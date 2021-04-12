Left Menu

Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:47 IST
Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai

NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent a gall bladder surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said.

The 80-year-old leader was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.

''A successful laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party president Sharad Pawar Saheb's gall bladder by Dr Balsara,'' Malik said in a statement.

He is in a stable health condition and is recuperating at the hospital, Malik added.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure.

Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30 following which he was advised rest for seven days.

''He was to be operated after 15 days. Accordingly, he got admitted to the hospital yesterday and underwent the surgery this morning,'' Malik said.

Pawar's party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Philippines to ease some tough COVID-19 restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZenecas shot. Australia, which had banked...

Banks, miners drag FTSE 100 lower; Hammerson jumps

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged lower by heavyweight banking and mining stocks, while shares of shopping center operator Hammerson gained on plans to shore up its finances. The blue-chip index slipped 0.2 after recording its best w...

Cricket-England willing to boycott social media: Broad

Englands cricket team would be prepared to boycott social media if the players wanted to take a stand against online abuse, bowler Stuart Broad said. Englands Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali have been subjected to abuse on social media and Broad...

European stocks ease from record high ahead of earnings season

European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday as investors held off from making big bets ahead of the earnings season, while British retailers were set to reopen as the economy emerges from a strict winter lockdown.The pan-European ST...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021