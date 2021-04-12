Patnaik enquires about health condition of coronavirus- infected Cong candidate from Pipili

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday enquired about the health condition of Ajit Mangaraj, the Congress candidate, in the fray for the by-polls in Pipili assembly segment, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

''Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik today spoke to the brother of Ajit Mangaraj over phone...'' the ruling party said in a statement.

Mangaraj is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Patnaik later addressed a virtual meeting in support of BJD candidate Rudraprasad Maharathy from Pipili.

The by-poll, which was necessitated due to the demise of Pradeep Maharathy in October last year, is scheduled to take place on April 17.

Opposition BJP has fielded Ashrit Pattnayak from the assembly segment.

