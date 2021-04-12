Left Menu

Eye on SC seats, PM Modi asks why Mamata Banerjee didn't apologize for TMC leader's anti-Dalit remarks

With more than 15 reserved Scheduled Caste (SC) seats up for grabs in the remaining four phases of the elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned up the heat against Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee for being anti-Dalit.

ANI | Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:48 IST
Eye on SC seats, PM Modi asks why Mamata Banerjee didn't apologize for TMC leader's anti-Dalit remarks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bardhaman. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika With more than 15 reserved Scheduled Caste (SC) seats up for grabs in the remaining four phases of the elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned up the heat against Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee for being anti-Dalit.

Prime minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Bardhaman on Monday accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of insulting SCs and Dalits by staying tight-lipped on offensive remarks about the community by her party leaders. "Baba Sahab Ambedkar's soul must be pained listening to Didi's bitter words. April 14 is the birth anniversary of Baba Ambedkar and at such a time this insult is hurled upon him by Didi. No one can think that such statements can come from the land of Bengal," said the Prime Minister.

Taking a dig at Banerjee for calling herself Royal Bengal Tiger, Prime Minister Modi asked whether any leader from TMC can give any statement against Dalits without her approval. "Didi calls herself Royal Bengal Tiger. Without Didi's approval, no one can give such a comment against our SC brothers and sisters. Our Dalit brothers were called beggars but Didi did not apologize and did not condemn," the Prime Minister asked the crowd.

It has been two days since one of the TMC candidates Sujata Mondal allegedly made objectionable remarks against the SC community. BJP has decided to not let the issue die down. Not just TMC that is painted as anti-Dalit in the state polls, other opposition parties are also on BJP's target for not condemning the statement made by the TMC leader.

The Prime Minister attacked Congress and the Left Front too for not accusing TMC of anti-Dalit remarks that went unpunished. "Political parties that stand with TMC too have not condemned this statement (SC are beggars) by a TMC leader. You have insulted scheduled castes. Bengal will not forget it," said Prime Minister Modi.

He also said that 'Didi' is getting angry with the people of Bengal as she knows that she is being voted out and is thus abusing SCs and Dalits. Also, according to senior leaders in the party, the leaked audiotape of Mamata Banerjee's political strategist Prashant Kishor where he could be heard saying "The state has 27 per cent Dalits, and all of it is standing with BJP." It has also given them a boost to take the anti-Dalit remark with full force to highlight the anti-Dalit mindset of TMC.

While BJP's senior leaders in the state are demanding answers as to why the Chief Minister has not condemned the remarks yet, the party's leadership in Delhi has made representations to Election Commission and to the National Commission for Scheduled Caste building the momentum against TMC. Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, journalist I A Rehman dies

Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and journalist I A Rehman, a strong voice for the countrys minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of 90, accordi...

China's Ant Group to restructure under central bank agreement

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, Chinas central bank said on Monday,Ant has formed a comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan, at the urging of financial re...

Presidential Employment Stimulus assists to create 8 000 new jobs

The Presidential Employment Stimulus has assisted to create 8 000 new jobs, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.Launched in October last year in response to the economic impact of the pandemic, the Presidential Employment Stimulus is designed to...

Playing in AFC Champions League is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: FC Goa coach

FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League group stage and head coach Juan Ferrando described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players to compete against some of the biggest names in Asia.Having won the ISL Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021